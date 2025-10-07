Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,373 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

