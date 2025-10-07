Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

