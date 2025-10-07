True Vision MN LLC Buys 173 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

