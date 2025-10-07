Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $796.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $756.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.