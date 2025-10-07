DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

