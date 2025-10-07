Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $578.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $523.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $580.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.