High Note Wealth LLC Sells 127 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.41 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82. The company has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

