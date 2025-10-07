SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,043 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

