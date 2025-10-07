SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

