Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,134,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.37.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $544.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

