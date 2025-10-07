Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by SGL Investment Advisors Inc.

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.3% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wise Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 113.8% in the second quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MA opened at $578.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $523.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $580.46 and its 200-day moving average is $562.33.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.