Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

