Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

