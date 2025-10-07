Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 23.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $226.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.30.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

