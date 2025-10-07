Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,853 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

