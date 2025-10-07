Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,770,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.50. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.