Wealth Management Nebraska Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Wealth Management Nebraska lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after buying an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,849,000 after buying an additional 633,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

