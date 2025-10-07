iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $473.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.