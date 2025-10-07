Roundview Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cvfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,294,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

