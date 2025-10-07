Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stake Cut by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.8% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 333.6% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

