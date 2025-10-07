Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.91.

BA opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average of $205.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

