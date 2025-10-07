SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 26,834 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,834 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.