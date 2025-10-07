Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 192.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $796.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The company has a market cap of $241.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GS. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.