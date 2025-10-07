Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $796.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $756.50 and its 200-day moving average is $657.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The company has a market capitalization of $241.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $717.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

