Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Roundview Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

