Wise Wealth Partners Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wise Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $331.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

