Wise Wealth Partners Buys 38,255 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Wise Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,604.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of Wise Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

