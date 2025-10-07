Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.