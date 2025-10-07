Sachetta LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Sachetta LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medtronic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.