TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.