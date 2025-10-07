Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $131,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.82. The company has a market capitalization of $831.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

