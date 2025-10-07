The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

SCHW opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

