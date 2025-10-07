Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 116.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

