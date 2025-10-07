Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in RTX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

