Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.94.

NYSE:LLY opened at $845.40 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $735.35 and its 200 day moving average is $765.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

