Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 186,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 200,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4%

MRK opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

