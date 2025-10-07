Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.3958.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel
Intel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intel
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
See Also
