Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.3958.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.