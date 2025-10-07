Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VWO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.