Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 32.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.6%

CMCSA stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.