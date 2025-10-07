iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.93 and a 200-day moving average of $412.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $473.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

