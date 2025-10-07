Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $294.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

