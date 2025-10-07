Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Holdings Decreased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,093,367.28. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7%

MU stock opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.