Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.08.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

