Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,154.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,378.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,345.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,822.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

