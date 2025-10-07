Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuit by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $670.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.