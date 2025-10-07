Citigroup Inc. $C is Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.6% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.