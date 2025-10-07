T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $253.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.40 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.98, for a total transaction of $17,109,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,683,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,424,421,918.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,579,219 shares of company stock valued at $621,776,150. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

