Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 6,285 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 233,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

PFE opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

