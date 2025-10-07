Sachetta LLC Sells 488 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Sachetta LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.87 and its 200 day moving average is $306.09. The stock has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

