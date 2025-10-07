Sachetta LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sachetta LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,729,000 after buying an additional 253,383 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

